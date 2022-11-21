Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.12% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,556,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.15. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $306.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 137.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 52,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

