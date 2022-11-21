John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($175.14).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, David Kemp bought 109 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($178.04).

WG stock opened at GBX 159.45 ($1.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

WG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

