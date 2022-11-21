John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($175.14).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, David Kemp bought 109 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($178.04).
John Wood Group Price Performance
WG stock opened at GBX 159.45 ($1.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.