John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider David Kemp bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($175.14).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 22nd, David Kemp bought 109 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($178.04).

John Wood Group Price Performance

WG stock opened at GBX 159.45 ($1.87) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.82) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

