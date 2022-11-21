Johnson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Johnson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.2 %

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

