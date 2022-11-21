Johnson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $234.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.