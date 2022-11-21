Johnson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHE opened at $23.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

