Johnson Financial Group LLC Sells 7,796 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $109.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $452.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

