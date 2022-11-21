Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $109.00 million and $175,034.05 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.57426425 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $199,893.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

