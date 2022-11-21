JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 155

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Senior Stock Performance

OTC:SNIRF remained flat at 1.42 during trading hours on Monday. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,000. Senior has a fifty-two week low of 1.42 and a fifty-two week high of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.51.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

