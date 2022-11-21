Kava (KAVA) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $277.73 million and approximately $150.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022659 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 327,998,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,029,921 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

