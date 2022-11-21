Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.11. 41,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,554. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $147,028,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after purchasing an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after purchasing an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

