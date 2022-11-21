Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.88. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 4,606 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.59% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

