Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.03

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.03, but opened at $2.88. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 4,606 shares.
Separately, Citigroup cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
