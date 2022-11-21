Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 1,752 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after buying an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.22. 88,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average of $365.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

