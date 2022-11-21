Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.62 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 35,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

