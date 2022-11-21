Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $8.19 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.12. 78,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.