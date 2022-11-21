Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.30. 190,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,937. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.