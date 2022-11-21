Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.46. 296,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $104.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

