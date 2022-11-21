Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 15,262 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.87. 95,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,565. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

