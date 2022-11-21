Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 4.3%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 37,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,040,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46,328 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

