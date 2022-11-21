Kristy Friedrichs Sells 2,764 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $154,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,275.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $212,056.65.
New Relic Stock Up 1.9 %
New Relic stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 624,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,867. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on New Relic to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
