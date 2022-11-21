Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

