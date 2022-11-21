Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $191.37

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191.37 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.05), with a volume of 7580554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.40 ($3.07).
LGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.03) to GBX 345 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.64) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.35) to GBX 290 ($3.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 339.83 ($3.99).
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock has a market cap of £15.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 237.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 248.33.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
