LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.53. LegalZoom.com shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 81,672 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

About LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.