Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.79. 26,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,062,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

