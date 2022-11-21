Locus Chain (LOCUS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.08279529 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00458566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.28134876 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.