Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

MS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.83. 13,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

