Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 23.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 26.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.89. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,493. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.