Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $274.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.67. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

