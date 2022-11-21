Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ubiquiti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ubiquiti by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4,707.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.63. 4,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,527. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.15 and a fifty-two week high of $350.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.59 and a 200-day moving average of $308.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.63% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. The company had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

