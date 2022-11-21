Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 391 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,917. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.28%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

