Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after buying an additional 65,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

