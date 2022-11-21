Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,525. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $271.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.31 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

