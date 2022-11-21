Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 15829443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

