LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $768.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVMUY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($865.98) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($876.29) to €862.00 ($888.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($737.11) to €720.00 ($742.27) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($865.98) to €845.00 ($871.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $144.23 on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $112.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.24.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

