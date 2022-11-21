MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 120000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

