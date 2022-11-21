Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.73.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,898,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 383.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 607,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

