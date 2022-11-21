Magic Internet Money Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $1.06 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

