Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $224.71 million and approximately $223,792.11 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,986.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00021736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00229471 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003654 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $278,176.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.