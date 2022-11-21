Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $229.72 million and approximately $171,493.95 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,810.23 or 1.00000615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003484 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $224,250.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

