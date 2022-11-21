MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.0893 on Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $1,530.68 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.85 or 0.08450399 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00457824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.27 or 0.28089356 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.