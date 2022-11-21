Main Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Main Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,045. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

