Main Management LLC Buys 60,648 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3,757.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

