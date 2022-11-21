Main Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Main Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,410 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $24,647,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $12,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $7,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,316,000 after purchasing an additional 434,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.