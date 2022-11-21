Main Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 772,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,859,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

