Main Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 102,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

