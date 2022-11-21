Main Management LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Main Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 31,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,277. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

