Main Management LLC Sells 3,711 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $215.51. 69,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.