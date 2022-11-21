Main Management LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,653,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,055,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

