Main Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 441,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 986.4% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 274.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,761,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $50.94.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

