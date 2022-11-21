Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,159,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury makes up about 7.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,300,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 11.6% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 535,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TBT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,999. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.