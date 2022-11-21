Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 14,282 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,282 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,162. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

